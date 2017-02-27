Seminole County woman accused of trying to kill husband after alleged affair

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — An alleged affair let to a domestic argument and shooting in Seminole County Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office arrested Tina Maria Poirer, 28, for the shooting of her husband.

The shooting was reported just after 9:45 p.m. on Hampshire Court, about a mile southwest of Lake Howell High School.

The arrest report states that Poirier and her husband Dennis Lugo, 48, argued over his alleged affair with another woman. During the spat, the report states, she grabbed a gun from a nightstand, and shot him in the wrist and chest.

The sheriff’s office said Lugo is in serious condition at ORMC.

Deputies arrested Poirier and booked her into the Seminole County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder; and Aggravated Battery. She’s being held without bond, and is scheduled to appear before a judge in the jail courtroom Monday afternoon.

