Poll: Tooth Fairy pays $290M in U.S. for lost teeth

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Barely hanging on, you push and pull at that loose tooth with your tongue until it falls out leaving a gummy hole behind.

One by one, with each tooth lost kids are cashing in at an all-time high netting more and more green. According to Delta Dental in their annual tooth fairy survey, kids earned an average of $4.66 per tooth in the United States.

The price per tooth is up 75-cents or 13.5 percent than the year before. Overall, the tooth fairy paid more than $290 million in the U.S. for lost teeth.

“In addition to the excitement a visit from the Tooth Fairy brings, she also delivers lessons in finance and good oral health,” said Jennifer Elliott, vice president of marketing for Delta Dental Plans Association, on their website. “Having conversations with children about good oral health habits, from an early age, can help establish strong habits for a lifetime, and the Tooth Fairy can be a great way to help spark those conversations.”

The poll found that the Tooth Fairy collects teeth from 85 percent of the households across the country. Along with money, the Tooth Fairy sometimes leaves gifts to encourage oral health, like toothbrushes, floss or toothpaste.

Breakdown of top tooth earners by region in the U.S.:

West : $5.95 or $6.98 for the first lost tooth

Northeast : $5.08 or $6.31 for the first tooth

South : $4.57 or $4.88 for the first tooth

Midwest: $4.04 or $5.70 for the first tooth

