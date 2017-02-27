Polk students return to class after asst. principal, teacher murdered

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Students and staff are returning to class Monday morning without two beloved Polk County educators who were murdered on Friday in Brandon.

Lisa Fuillerat, age 51, and Samara Routenberg, age 39, were both employees at Lake Gibson Middle School in Polk County. Routenberg was an assistant principal and Fuillerat was a math teacher.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigators tell us that Vincente Fuillerat, age 53, went to a Brandon home with the sole intent of killing his estranged wife and her girlfriend.

Surveillance cameras recorded his arrival. He was seen getting out of his car with a shotgun and walked around to the back porch.

Investigators say the women tried protecting themselves, but were overpowered by Vincent before he turned the gun on himself.

The school released a statement saying in part, “They were positive role models for their students, and a source of strength and knowledge for fellow colleagues.”

Grief counselors will be available throughout the day as needed as students and teachers try to deal with this tragedy.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW