Police ID teenagers accused of shooting up business in Clearwater

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Clearwater Police Department
Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater Police have ID’d two teenagers accused of shooting at a business on Enterprise road.

 

Earlier this month, the vandals shot through six large plate-glass windows, using what appears to have been a BB gun, according to police.  The damage was estimated at $4,000.

Surveillance footage captured their getaway vehicle, a full-size, four-door Dodge pickup truck “with a lone suspect in the bed of the truck armed with a gun,” a statement from police said.

 

Clearwater Police say the suspects’ mother recognized the culprits in images posted on social media and turned them into police custody.

The suspects are 15 and 16 years old.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON NOW- 

back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s