Police ID teenagers accused of shooting up business in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater Police have ID’d two teenagers accused of shooting at a business on Enterprise road.
Earlier this month, the vandals shot through six large plate-glass windows, using what appears to have been a BB gun, according to police. The damage was estimated at $4,000.
Surveillance footage captured their getaway vehicle, a full-size, four-door Dodge pickup truck “with a lone suspect in the bed of the truck armed with a gun,” a statement from police said.
Clearwater Police say the suspects’ mother recognized the culprits in images posted on social media and turned them into police custody.
The suspects are 15 and 16 years old.
