Angry Pasco parents tell judge what they think of school rezoning proposal

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- Some Pasco County parents who plan to file a lawsuit to prevent school rezoning in their area got their chance to tell a judge about their concerns during a rezoning hearing on Monday.

Nearly a dozen parents whose children attend schools on the west side of Pasco County showed up Monday to speak before a judge.

The parents are mad about the county’s decision to rezone due to overcrowding. They say forcing students to switch schools is unfair and unacceptable.

District leaders have admitted the decision to rezone is not an easy one.

Parents living on the east side of Pasco County filed similar complaints. Those parents are expected to testify during another hearing, which could take place as soon as next week.

The hearings are expected to last several days.

If parents win the ruling, the district may have to take another look at rezoning boundaries.

