Move over man cave! Ladies now have their own havens called ‘She Sheds’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Move over man cave! Ladies now have a haven to call their own, too.

It’s called a “She Shed,” and one local woman is bringing the idea to Richmond.

“I just wanted it to feel like my own space — not something I was sure my husband would like, or something I was sure the kids wouldn’t mess up,” Amy Spearing said. “It was just surrounding myself with things I enjoy.”

The room is filled with everything she loves.

“For some people, it’s painting or meditating…or whatever it happens to be,” she said. “For me, it was reading. I just didn’t have a quiet space inside the house to sit and just read.”

And it’s all just a few feet from her home. It’s an oasis and an escape for the Goochland mom of three and business owner.

“Once the kids got a little older, we had less pool parties,” she said. “That’s when I decided to take it as my own.”

And her idea is catching on. Amy was even featured in the Wall Street Journal.

Amy encourages other women to create their own space, saying it doesn’t necessarily even cost much.

“I just kinda used things that I had in the house. Just take the plunge. Just do it. You won’t regret it,” she says.