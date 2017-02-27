Marion County woman dies from injuries suffered in ax attack

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Marion County woman who deputies said was attacked Friday by a man armed with an ax has died.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Durant Aundrey Smith, 38, attacked his ex-girlfriend when he went to her home to retrieve some of his belongings.
Something triggered an argument and Smith swung an ax at his ex and a second woman, authorities said.
Deputies said Smith’s ex-girlfriend, who has not been identified, was critically injured. She died Sunday at a hospital.
Smith is charged with attempted murder and violation of a domestic violence injunction. Deputies said upgraded charges are forthcoming.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW
- Teenager shot to death after young girl sneaks him in house
- AP Exclusive: Ex-congregants reveal years of ungodly abuse, say children are in danger
- Los Angeles Kings acquire Ben Bishop in trade with Tampa Bay Lightning
- WATCH: Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe
- Lake Gibson Middle School asst. principal killed in apparent double-murder, suicide in Brandon
- Authorities seek help finding Hillsborough girl, 17, who vanished in Feb. of 2016
- Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61