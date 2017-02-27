Marion County woman dies from injuries suffered in ax attack

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Marion County woman who deputies said was attacked Friday by a man armed with an ax has died.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Durant Aundrey Smith, 38, attacked his ex-girlfriend when he went to her home to retrieve some of his belongings.

Something triggered an argument and Smith swung an ax at his ex and a second woman, authorities said.

Deputies said Smith’s ex-girlfriend, who has not been identified, was critically injured. She died Sunday at a hospital.

Smith is charged with attempted murder and violation of a domestic violence injunction. Deputies said upgraded charges are forthcoming.

