Lightning trade Brian Boyle to Leafs

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brian Boyle (11) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period. AP Photo
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded center Brian Boyle, the team announced Monday.

The Lightning acquired Byron Froese and a 2017 second-round pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Boyle.

Froese will be assigned to the Syracuse Crunch.

