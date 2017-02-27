Lightning trade Brian Boyle to Leafs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded center Brian Boyle, the team announced Monday.

The Lightning acquired Byron Froese and a 2017 second-round pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Boyle.

Froese will be assigned to the Syracuse Crunch.

