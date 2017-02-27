Headlines: TPD officers kill attacking pit bull; Hillsborough girl missing 1 year; Baby giraffe watch

Good afternoon! Today is Monday, February, 27, 2017.
TODAY’S WEATHER
It will be warm and breezy today with increasing humidity. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Polk students return to class after assistant principal, teacher murdered
Authorities seek help finding Hillsborough girl, 17, who vanished in Feb. of 2016
Tampa police shoot, kill, pit bull that mauled poodle to death
Gas prices could approach $3 per gallon by the summer
Teenager shot to death after young girl sneaks him in house
Crash causing backup NB on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
7-foot-7 ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Neil Fingleton dies at 36
See all of today’s top stories
DON’T MISS IT
WATCH: Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe
Poll: Tooth Fairy pays $290M in U.S. for lost teeth
Here’s what happened onstage during the Oscars’ mistake