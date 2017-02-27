Headlines: TPD officers kill attacking pit bull; Hillsborough girl missing 1 year; Baby giraffe watch

A memorial outside Lake Gibson Middle School honors assistant principal Samara Routenberg and teacher Lisa Fuillerat.
Good afternoon! Today is Monday, February, 27, 2017.

It will be warm and breezy today with increasing humidity. See your full forecast here

Polk students return to class after assistant principal, teacher murdered

Authorities seek help finding Hillsborough girl, 17, who vanished in Feb. of 2016

Tampa police shoot, kill, pit bull that mauled poodle to death

Gas prices could approach $3 per gallon by the summer

Teenager shot to death after young girl sneaks him in house

Crash causing backup NB on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

7-foot-7 ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Neil Fingleton dies at 36

WATCH: Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe

Poll: Tooth Fairy pays $290M in U.S. for lost teeth

Here’s what happened onstage during the Oscars’ mistake

 

