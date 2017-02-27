Gas prices could approach $3 per gallon by the summer

600x338_Meredyth_Censullo By Published:
READY-GAS-PRICES-wfladotcom

TAMPA, FL – On average, you’re paying $8 more for a tank of gas than you were this time last year, and AAA expects prices will rise as much as 70 cents per gallon by summer. Compared year to year, Florida’s average gas price is up 54 cents from one year ago.

That’s an extra shot in the budget for small business owners like Eftchios Xanthoudakis, who owns Samaria Cafe in downtown Tampa. He says he didn’t benefit from last year’s lower gas prices.

“Most big companies we get supplies from charged us a fuel surcharge when gas prices went up, and they never took it back,” he says. And now, there’s news that gas prices could go up as much as 70 cents a gallon by the summer, according to AAA, which looks at trends in gas prices. Historically, prices bump up between February and Memorial Day, as refineries power down.

“Last year gas prices rose 60 cents in 100 days, but we don’t anticipate a spike overnight,” says Mark Jenkins of AAA.

Spike or not, a 60 or 70 cent increase in gas prices means a lot to businesses like the Samaria Cafe, which gets all of its supplies from vendors. Xanthoudakis says even if gas prices do go up to three dollars a gallon, he won’t pass that cost along to the customers, and instead will take the hit himself.

“Every time they increase cost, we can’t pass that along to the customers,” says Xanthoudakis.

If there’s any good news, it’s that Tampa is currently the state’s least expensive metro market, with gas prices averaging $2.17 per gallon.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s