Dylann Roof’s jurors worship at church where he massacred 9

Dylann Storm Roof
Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C., Thursday, June 18, 2015. Roof is a suspect in the shooting of several people Wednesday night at the historic The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nearly a month after returning a death sentence against Dylann Roof for a racist church massacre, the jurors in his case visited the house of worship for a Sunday service.

In a newspaper opinion piece, the 18 jurors and alternates said Emanuel AME pastor the Rev. Eric Manning identified them only as “civil servants” at the Feb. 5 service. They signed the piece using only their first names.

They also went to the fellowship hall where Roof killed nine black worshippers at a June 2015 Bible study.

They said it was surreal yet also therapeutic to see children playing and church members socializing where they had seen only horror in photos and videos during the trial.

The piece was published Sunday in the Post and Courier of Charleston.

 

