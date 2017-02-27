DYI braces dangerous trend, Tampa Bay area orthodontist warns of tooth loss

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A terrifying trend for your teeth is becoming more and more popular. As crazy as the quest may sound – people are trying it. The desire for a dazzling smile is driving some folks to do dental damage.

We’re talking about Do-It-Yourself braces.

We’re not kidding.

People are taking hair ties and rubber bands, then binding their own teeth – trying for a straighter smile.

It all began with a YouTube video in 2015 where a teenage girl is seen giving a tooth-tutorial. She offers a step-by-step, how-to demonstration in the creation of homemade braces.

When that video went viral, one Bay Area orthodontist admits he was “scared” when he saw it, knowing the possibilities and problems.

“Absolutely don’t do it yourself,” said Dr. Clay McEntire. “It could go all the way up to the root, and those teeth could get so mobile, that those teeth could come all the way out.”

But, the internet can convince people to try some risky trends – even those that cause tooth loss.

And, this do-it-yourself craze doesn’t seem to come with an online disclaimer.

People may not realize that the temporary change they’re making is leaving a permanent mark. 8 on your Side digs deeper into this alarming idea and the damage it can do tonight at 11 p.m.

Tonight, at 11 p.m. on News Channel 8, do-it-yourself Braces – dental dangers and damage!

