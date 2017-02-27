Driver with shotgun threatens to kill Hernando Co. deputies & their families

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver is in police custody this afternoon after he threatened deputies and other drivers with a shotgun during a road rage incident on Monday.

Adam Goodman, 35 was driving near Mariner Blvd. and Spring Hill Drive when he began shouting obscenities and threatening drivers with his .12 gauge shotgun, according to witnesses.

When Hernando County deputies were called to the scene, Goodman continued westbound in his white Chrysler 300, stopped in a turn lane on Spring Hill Drive and refused to leave his vehicle.

As deputies attempted a felony stop, they noticed a shotgun resting on Goodman’s lap, pointing out of the window. At that point, he began threatening the authorities, telling them “I’ll kill you and your families.” Then he took off.

Deputies used a “stop stick” to catch Goodman at the intersection of Spring Hill Drive and Deltona Boulevard. He ran over the “stop stick,” which deflated his tires and continued driving until the vehicle was inoperable.

Several deputies arrived to the scene and successfully conducted a felony stop. Goodman was taken into custody without incident, then transported to Bayfront Health Spring Hill for medical clearance due to his erratic behavior. He was medically cleared and faces the following charges on a $54,000 bond:

Assault on a law enforcement officer (3 counts)

Aggravated Assault (3 counts)

Possession of Marijuana

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Flee/Elude

Resist without Violence

Goodman later told detectives he believes the federal government was following him and he needed a shotgun for protection.

He remains in custody at the Hernando County Detention Center.

