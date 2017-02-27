Deputies search for cigarette thief on the loose in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a cigarette thief wanted in connection to a break-in at a Walgreens and attempted break-ins at a Citgo and another Walgreens in Tampa.

Surveillance footage released by deputies shows the suspect who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light red long-sleeved shirt and a blue towel or shirt covering his face.

Authorities say the unknown man forced entry into the Walgreens located at 5709 Gunn Highway and made his way to the register. He left with multiple Newport cigarette cartons and Marlboro packs.

Around 4:00 am, the suspect fled the location and headed to another Walgreens on Waters Ave and then a Citgo on Linebaught Ave. He attempted to force entry into both locations, but no entry was made and no property was stolen.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at at 247-8200 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids.

