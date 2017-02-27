Curtis Reeves expected to testify today in Pasco ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Tampa Police Department captain Curtis Reeves, who shot and killed a man inside a Pasco County theater, is expected to take the stand Monday in a hearing to determine if the shooting meets Florida’s Stand Your Ground criteria.

Curtis Reeves claims he shot and killed Chad Oulson inside the Cobb Grove 16 Theaters in Wesley Chapel back in 2014 because he feared for his life.

The state maintains Reeves murdered Oulson.

The men had been arguing because Oulson was texting during previews to the movie “Lone Survivor,” and Reeves asked him to stop.

Attorneys for Reeves tell News Channel 8 he’s expected to testify. That could happen either Monday or Tuesday, they said.

On Friday, Judge Susan L. Barthle visited theater 10, where the shooting happened. She wanted to get a look and feel of the theater.

The hearing could last up to 10 days.

Barthle will ultimately decide if the shooting was justified or if Reeves should go to trial.

