Curtis Reeves expected to testify today in Pasco ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing

Ryan Hughes By Published:
File photo. Pasco theater shooitng suspect Curtis Reeves is taken into custody after the shooting.
File photo. Pasco theater shooitng suspect Curtis Reeves is taken into custody after the shooting.
r-judge-susan-l-barthle-we
On Friday, Judge Susan L. Barthle visited theater 10, where the shooting happened. Pool photo

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Tampa Police Department captain Curtis Reeves, who shot and killed a man inside a Pasco County theater, is expected to take the stand Monday in a hearing to determine if the shooting meets Florida’s Stand Your Ground criteria.

Curtis Reeves claims he shot and killed Chad Oulson inside the Cobb Grove 16 Theaters in Wesley Chapel back in 2014 because he feared for his life.

The state maintains Reeves murdered Oulson.

The men had been arguing because Oulson was texting during previews to the movie “Lone Survivor,” and Reeves asked him to stop.

Attorneys for Reeves tell News Channel 8 he’s expected to testify.  That could happen either Monday or Tuesday, they said.

On Friday, Judge Susan L. Barthle visited theater 10, where the shooting happened. She wanted to get a look and feel of the theater.

The hearing could last up to 10 days.

Barthle will ultimately decide if the shooting was justified or if Reeves should go to trial.

Photos: Deadly theater shooting in Wesley Chapel

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s