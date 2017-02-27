Crash causing backup NB on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash is causing significant delays on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge this morning.

The crash is in the northbound lanes and is backing up traffic into Manatee County.

Only the right lane is open in the northbound direction.

The crash is causing a 42 minute delay for drivers as of 11 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

