Deputies seek man who robbed Brandon ATM customer at gunpoint

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for an armed suspect who robbed a man who was using an ATM in Brandon.

The suspect had a .40 caliber handgun when he robbed the customer on Saturday morning at the Suncoast Credit Union ATM.

During the struggle, the victim reached for the suspect’s firearm, the gun discharged and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives say the suspect is a Hispanic male, 5’10, 20-25 years of age. He can be seen in surveillance images wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids.

