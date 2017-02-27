Deputies seek man who robbed Brandon ATM customer at gunpoint

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for an armed suspect who robbed a man who was using an ATM in Brandon.

The suspect had a .40 caliber handgun when he robbed the customer on Saturday morning at the Suncoast Credit Union ATM.

During the struggle, the victim reached for the suspect’s firearm, the gun discharged and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives say the suspect is a Hispanic male, 5’10, 20-25 years of age.  He can be seen in surveillance images wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON NOW- 

back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s