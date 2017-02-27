Body washes ashore in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A body washed ashore Monday afternoon in New Smyrna Beach, WESH 2 News has learned.

Shortly before 2 p.m., someone noticed a body in the water near the beach. The person was able to take the body into a sandy area.

According to beach safety officials, a recovery effort is underway.

Investigators believe the body found is related to a missing persons case that crews have been looking into.

