Body washes ashore in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A body washed ashore Monday afternoon in New Smyrna Beach, WESH 2 News has learned.
Shortly before 2 p.m., someone noticed a body in the water near the beach. The person was able to take the body into a sandy area.
According to beach safety officials, a recovery effort is underway.
Investigators believe the body found is related to a missing persons case that crews have been looking into.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON NOW-
- Seminole County woman accused of trying to kill husband after alleged affair
- Teenager shot to death after young girl sneaks him in house
- Deputies seek man who robbed Brandon ATM customer at gunpoint
- Undercover detectives arrest six men for indecent exposure, solicitation at Caspersen Beach
- 7-foot-7 ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Neil Fingleton dies at 36
- WATCH: Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe
> back to WFLA.com for more top stories