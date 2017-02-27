6,000 lose power when car hits power pole in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – About 6,000 homes lost power early Monday morning after a car crashed into a power pole in East Hillsborough County.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Southbound 56th Street near Harney Road

Wires from the pole were wrapped around the car.

Traffic on Southbound 56th is down to one lane on 56th Street while TECO crews work to repair the pole.

Power has been restored to the homes, according to a TECO spokesperson.

