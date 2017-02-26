Wrong-way driver on I-275 faces DUI charge in Pinellas County

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Florida Highway Patrol
Florida Highway Patrol

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A DUI charge was filed in a wrong-way collision on I-275 this morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jeffrey Vendredi, 21 has been charged with driving under the influence and was also cited for driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Authorities say Vendredi was traveling northbound on the southbound lanes of I-275, north of Dick Misner Bridge early Sunday morning when his Toyota Camry collided with the front-end of a Nissan XTerra SUV.

The SUV tried to swerve out of the Camry’s way, causing the SUV to spin and overturn into a retention pond.

 

Florida Highway Patrol
Florida Highway Patrol

 

Vendredi told police he was traveling to Bradenton and blamed the other driver for causing the crash, but several eyewitnesses confirmed that Vendredi was to blame for driving in the wrong direction.

Both the driver and the passenger of the SUV were transported to Bayfront Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Vendredi, who now faces DUI charges had no reported injuries.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s