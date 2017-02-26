Wrong-way driver on I-275 faces DUI charge in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A DUI charge was filed in a wrong-way collision on I-275 this morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jeffrey Vendredi, 21 has been charged with driving under the influence and was also cited for driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Authorities say Vendredi was traveling northbound on the southbound lanes of I-275, north of Dick Misner Bridge early Sunday morning when his Toyota Camry collided with the front-end of a Nissan XTerra SUV.

The SUV tried to swerve out of the Camry’s way, causing the SUV to spin and overturn into a retention pond.

Vendredi told police he was traveling to Bradenton and blamed the other driver for causing the crash, but several eyewitnesses confirmed that Vendredi was to blame for driving in the wrong direction.

Both the driver and the passenger of the SUV were transported to Bayfront Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

Vendredi, who now faces DUI charges had no reported injuries.

