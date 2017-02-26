WATCH: Adorable little panda refuses to stop hugging keeper’s leg

CHENGDU CITY, SICHUAN PROVINCE, China (WFLA) – Some schoolchildren in China were delighted to learn that baby pandas can act a lot like little kids.

Panda cub Yazhu lives at the Panda Research Center in the Sichuan Province.

Little Yazhu made children who were visiting the center burst into laughter with her antics.

The fluffy black and white bear wanted her keeper to know he was her favorite, so she hugged the keeper’s leg…and then refused to let go.

Video shows Yazhu’s keeper dragging Yazhu around as he prepared bamboo shoots for the panda’s lunch.

After the keeper gathered enough bamboo, he picked Yazhu up and carried her to her playground.

