Viral: Tennessee student asks RA for a special favor

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A University of Tennessee student’s tweet is going viral after he recalled an event from the fall semester.
Andrew Kochamba tweeted photos of his residential adviser on Thursday. However, the photos did not show his RA giving him a lecture about fire safety or teaching him how to do laundry.
Instead, Kochamba asked his RA to read him a bedtime story. His RA said yes to the request because after all, it was Kochamba’s birthday.
Kochamba’s RA may be setting the goals high for student leaders across the country.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.