Viral: Tennessee student asks RA for a special favor

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A University of Tennessee student’s tweet is going viral after he recalled an event from the fall semester.

Andrew Kochamba tweeted photos of his residential adviser on Thursday. However, the photos did not show his RA giving him a lecture about fire safety or teaching him how to do laundry.

Instead, Kochamba asked his RA to read him a bedtime story. His RA said yes to the request because after all, it was Kochamba’s birthday.

Kochamba’s RA may be setting the goals high for student leaders across the country.