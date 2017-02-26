Top 8 videos on WFLA.com this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A ‘leg lamp’ scupture is creating controversy in Lakeland; an Albuquerque woman cartwheels through her sobriety test; tigers attack a flying drone; an animal park awaits the birth of a baby giraffe.
These are the top eight videos on WFLA.com this week.
8. ‘My flesh was decaying’ – Florida woman describes living with eating disorder
7. You Paid For It: Pinellas Co. shuts down for Tropicana Field event
6. WATCH LIVE: Eaglet E9 learning feed self, almost as big as mom and dad
5. WATCH: Tigers chase, attack flying drone
4. Pasco Deadly Theater Shooting: ‘Stand Your Ground’ court hearing
3. Video shows DWI suspect doing cartwheels during sobriety test
2. Lakeland ‘leg lamp’ sculpture creating controversy
1. WATCH: Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe
