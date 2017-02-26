Rubio says holding a town hall wouldn’t be productive because of “liberal activists”

MIAMI (AP) – Sen. Marco Rubio said he has not held an open forum with constituents because the room would be packed by “liberal activists” and wouldn’t be productive.

Rubio told CBS4-Miami interviewer Jim DeFede on Sunday that liberal groups would organize hundreds of protesters, show up early and take all the seats. They would then ask all the questions, many of them about his opposition to the Affordable Care Act. He said they would boo no matter what answer he gave in hopes that would be shown on television.

The Republican senator said their goal would be to make it seem like he lacks support even though he won re-election in November.

He said he would hold a town hall if he thought the conversation would be productive, but he doesn’t.

