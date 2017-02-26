Polk County brush fire threatens homes and businesses

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire units were called to the scene of an out of control brush fire this afternoon in Lakeland.

Firefighters in Polk County are working alongside the Lakeland Fire Department and the Florida Forest Service near 1712 Dawn Heights Drive. Authorities said several homes and businesses were in danger of being destroyed, but crews were able to bring the fire under control.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is currently contained, but not extinguished.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories