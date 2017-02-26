Police searching for missing tortoise

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a large tortoise.

The 40-50 pound animal seems to have wandered out of its backyard in the Julia Terrace area.

Police said the tortoise should stand out by size alone.

The tortoise owner said it would respond to certain foods, and referred to the hibiscus flower as “tortoise Snickers” equivalent.

If found, please call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300 or Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services.

