Police searching for missing tortoise

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a large tortoise.
The 40-50 pound animal seems to have wandered out of its backyard in the Julia Terrace area.
Police said the tortoise should stand out by size alone.
The tortoise owner said it would respond to certain foods, and referred to the hibiscus flower as “tortoise Snickers” equivalent.
If found, please call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300 or Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.