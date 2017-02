TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Police are investigating a pedestrian related fatal hit and run crash in Ybor City.

Police say the crash happened early Sunday at East 15th Avenue and North 15th Street.

Authorities say law enforcement is looking for a late 90’s to early 2000’s Ford truck that is shown in the attached pictures. Anyone with information about this vehicle should contact Tampa Police Department’s Communication at (813) 231-6130 or Crimestoppers.