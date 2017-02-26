Man with axe attacks two women in Marion County, one victim on life support

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Marion County man was arrested after he allegedly attacked two women with an axe Saturday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Durant Aundrey Smith, 38, went to the home of his estranged girlfriend in the 500 block of NE 129th Terrace. Smith reportedly was there to retrieve his belongings.

An argument developed, and Smith allegedly hit the girlfriend several times with an axe.

Deputies said Smith then attacked another woman at the home, Brittany Suber, hitting her several times with the axe. Somehow, she was able to fight off the attack, leading Smith to grab a piece of wood, and continue to hit her several times.

Two men intervened to help the two injured women. One of them was Christopher Scheuer, who drove Smith to the home, apparently unaware of the violence to come.

Deputies Smith tried to hit Scheuer with the same piece of wood.

The two women were taken to Ocala Regional Center. Suber was treated and released, despite having bumps and bruises on her head and a broken arm. But the report states that Smith’s estranged girlfriend is “…is brain dead and only breathing by the use of a ventilator.”

Responding deputies searched for Smith, and a K9 tracked him to NE 118th Ave. Road, where he was arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail, charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Violation of Domestic Violence Injunction.

The arrest affidavit states that the critically injured victim obtained a permanent injunction against Smith in 2010 that banned him from contacting her. He is being held without bond, and is expected to face a judge on Sunday.

