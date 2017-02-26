Man shot dead by deputies in Citrus County after car chase, crash

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in Citrus County this morning after he allegedly shot at the Sabal Pipeline and led authorities on a car chase.

Early Sunday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of shots fired at Sabal Pipeline equipment.

The suspect, armed with a high power rifle fled the location and a pursuit ensued into Citrus County on Highway 200.

Citrus County deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol joined the pursuit and followed the suspect until he crashed near Floral City Park.

When authorities approached the vehicle, the suspect brandished a weapon and was subsequently shot and killed.

His identity is being withheld until police can notify his next of kin.

None of the officers involved were injured.  They have been placed on leave pending an investigation.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s