Man shot dead by deputies in Citrus County after car chase, crash

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in Citrus County this morning after he allegedly shot at the Sabal Pipeline and led authorities on a car chase.

Early Sunday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of shots fired at Sabal Pipeline equipment.

The suspect, armed with a high power rifle fled the location and a pursuit ensued into Citrus County on Highway 200.

Citrus County deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol joined the pursuit and followed the suspect until he crashed near Floral City Park.

When authorities approached the vehicle, the suspect brandished a weapon and was subsequently shot and killed.

His identity is being withheld until police can notify his next of kin.

None of the officers involved were injured. They have been placed on leave pending an investigation.

