Jacksonville man sentenced to federal prison for impersonating FBI agent

ap By Published:
FBI seal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in federal prison for impersonating an FBI agent and other charges.

U.S. Attorney A. Lee Bentley III said in a news release that 36-year-old Anthony Tyrone Jones was sentenced last week. He pleaded guilty last year to the impersonation as well as wire fraud.

Court documents show Jones was arrested in 2013 after he told a woman he was an FBI agent so that she would have sex with him for free.

Prosecutors also say Jones lied about being a financial adviser who had helped someone become a millionaire. A victim gave Jones nearly $22,000 to invest, which he used for personal enjoyment.

Jones became a fugitive after his initial arrest when he removed an electronic monitor. U.S. Marshalls found him in 2015.

 

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s