Florida man shoots dog, girlfriend, then himself

The shootings occurred around 1:06 p.m. in the 1400 block of Old Kings Road. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the incident began when William J. Cox, 37, began pistol-whipping his girlfriend, Candice Hall, 31. The family dog attacked Cox, who shot the dog dead. He then shot Hall, who fled the home.

She drove a short distance and got help. As she left the home, Cox shot himself in the head, and was dead inside the home.The VCSO said Hall is in critical condition at Halifax Medical Center.

