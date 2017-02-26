Disney On Ice ‘Worlds of Enchantment’ coming to Amalie Arena in March

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Here’s something that young Disney fans might like.

Disney on Ice is bringing “Worlds of Enchantment” to the Amalie Arena in March.

Worlds of Enchantment will feature performances related to four popular Disney stories-

Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Disney Pixar’s Cars perform high-speed stunts and race across the ice.

Ariel dives into the underwater kingdom of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and other favorites from the Toy Story gang try and escape from Sunnyside Daycare in one of their most daring adventures ever from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 3.

Arendelle and Anna from Disney’s Frozen embark on an epic journey with the hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff to find her sister, the magical Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendell.

Disney on Ices “Worlds of Enchantment” will be at the Amalie Arena from March 24 to 26.

Date and Times of Performances:

Friday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment start at $18.

All seats are reserved, and tickets are now on sale to the public. Tickets are available at http://www.DisneyOnIce.com or http://www.ticketmaster.com, at any Ticketmaster outlet, by calling 800-745-3000, or at the Amalie Arena box office (phone for information only: 813-301-2500). For group ticket sales and information, call 866-248-8740.

