Disney On Ice ‘Worlds of Enchantment’ coming to Amalie Arena in March

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - This file image provided by Disney shows Elsa the Snow Queen, voiced by Idina Menzel, in a scene from the animated feature "Frozen." According to studio estimates Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014, Disneys Frozen remained atop the box office with $20.7 million, freezing out the horror spinoff Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. (AP Photo/Disney, File)
FILE - This file image provided by Disney shows Elsa the Snow Queen, voiced by Idina Menzel, in a scene from the animated feature "Frozen." According to studio estimates Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014, Disneys Frozen remained atop the box office with $20.7 million, freezing out the horror spinoff Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. (AP Photo/Disney, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Here’s something that young Disney fans might like.

Disney on Ice is bringing “Worlds of Enchantment” to the Amalie Arena in March.

Worlds of Enchantment will feature performances related to four popular Disney stories-

  • Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Disney Pixar’s Cars perform high-speed stunts and race across the ice.
  • Ariel dives into the underwater kingdom of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
  • Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and other favorites from the Toy Story gang try and escape from Sunnyside Daycare in one of their most daring adventures ever from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 3.
  • Arendelle and Anna from Disney’s Frozen embark on an epic journey with the hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff to find her sister, the magical Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendell.

Disney on Ices “Worlds of Enchantment” will be at the Amalie Arena from March 24 to 26.

Date and Times of Performances:

  • Friday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 26 at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment start at $18.

All seats are reserved, and tickets are now on sale to the public. Tickets are available at http://www.DisneyOnIce.com or http://www.ticketmaster.com, at any Ticketmaster outlet, by calling 800-745-3000, or at the Amalie Arena box office (phone for information only: 813-301-2500). For group ticket sales and information, call 866-248-8740.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

 

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s