BTK serial killer’s daughter works on book about experience

In this Oct. 12, 2005, file photo, convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding in El Dorado, Kan. (Travis Heying/AP)
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The BTK serial killer’s daughter is writing a book about dealing with the emotional trauma of discovering that her father had killed 10 people.

Kerri Rawson told The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2l02EZS ) that she hopes the book helps people cope with anxiety, post-traumatic stress, betrayal and depression. Rawson says she experienced all those things after her father’s 2005 arrest.

“It’s helping me to work on it, to face what my dad did, and to deal with it,” Rawson, who lives in Detroit, said of writing the book.

Investigators believe Rawson and the rest of Rader’s family didn’t know about his crimes committed between 1974 and 1991. At the time of Rader’s arrest, police said Rawson, her brother and her mother were victims as well.

Rader called himself BTK, which stood for “bind, torture, kill.” He is serving a life sentence in prison.

Thomas Nelson publishing, which specializes in Christian books, has accepted a book proposal, Rawson said.

“There is really no guidebook for getting through what she endured, because . how many people do we know who have had a serial killer for a father?” said Rawson’s agent, Doug Grad. “But it’s not just a fascinating story; it’s a story where readers can take away something for themselves, and apply it to their own lives.”

For several years after Rader’s arrest, Rawson refused all interviews and avoided the spotlight. She first spoke out in 2014 because she didn’t like a story author Stephen King wrote about what he imagined happened in the Rader home after the family learned of his crimes.

