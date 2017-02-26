Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton has passed away at the age of 61. The ‘Titanic’ and ‘Aliens’ star died suddenly on Saturday due to complications from surgery, according to TMZ.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” his family said in a statement. “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

Paxton’s most notable roles include the lead in the 1996 hit Twister, Brock Lovett in Titanic (1997) and Randall McCoy in Hatfields and McCoys (2012). He also starred in the Aliens film series, Apollo 13 (1995) and The Terminator (1984).

Paxton leaves behind a wife and two children.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories