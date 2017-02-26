Academy revokes ’13 Hours’ sound mixer’s Oscar nomination

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One day before the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has voted to rescind the sound mixing nomination for Greg P. Russell for his work on “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.”
‘The decision, announced Saturday, was due to Russell’s violation of Academy campaign regulations.
The statement says Russell violated strict rules applied to telephone lobbying.
Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement that they take “very seriously the Oscars voting process.”
“13 Hours” is still eligible for the award, but only for mixers Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth. At the Oscars on Sunday, the “13 Hours” crew is competing against the sound mixing team from “Arrival,” ”Hacksaw Ridge,” ”La La Land” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.