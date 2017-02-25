USF basketball player’s mother goes on Twitter rant after team forgets son at airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a devastating road loss to Tulsa on Thursday night, the University of South Florida basketball program made matters worse when they left two players stranded in a Houston airport.

Troy Holston and Geno Thorpe fell asleep while waiting for a connecting flight home. When they woke up and the coaching staff realized they were missing, it was too late to stop the plane from leaving the airport. The flight took off and the two players were left stranded at the terminal.

Holston and Thorpe eventually caught a separate flight back to Tampa.

Holston’s mother took to twitter to express her disappointment.

When U think it cant get any worse THEY LEAVE UR SON+1 BEHIND SLEEPING AT THE AIRPORT GATE! Is there any other way 2 say ur not important? — M. Holston Greene (@bballmama95) February 24, 2017

Am I my brothers keeper? Apparently not! A crew of like 15+ didn't realize a thing? On the court and off the court reflections.. — M. Holston Greene (@bballmama95) February 24, 2017

3/2 Zone???? How about 2/3 Zone?? NOPE TWILIGHT ZONE!!!! #AmericasSaddesetBballSeason — M. Holston Greene (@bballmama95) February 24, 2017

Who can leave these 2 faces behind??? pic.twitter.com/DyaKHC3rc1 — M. Holston Greene (@bballmama95) February 24, 2017

USF interim coach Murray Bartow released a statement on Saturday, apologizing for the mistake.

“This unfortunate circumstance, for which I apologize, was recognized by our staff as the plane was leaving the gate and not in time to get the players on the commercial flight. We immediately began to make arrangements to get the players on the very next flight to Tampa, and were in communication with them as soon as was possible. Both players arrived safely home in Tampa later that afternoon, at approximately 4:25 p.m., where a staff member met them at the airport. They are joining the rest of the team in a charity activity today.”

