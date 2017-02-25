TX murder suspect captured in Daytona Beach Shores while in town for 500 race

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (WESH) — As thousands of people storm Daytona Beach for this weekend’s big race, there’s no surprise that criminals will come along with them.
Police said Joe Smith, 50, is wanted for murder in Texas, but Daytona Beach Shores police caught him while he was in town for the race.

The racing fan was arrested Thursday night in Daytona Beach Shores.

Smith is wanted in connection with a murder in Marion County, Texas, which is near the Louisiana border.

Police had been looking for Smith, who they say allegedly shot and killed his 68-year-old uncle after a dispute over family land.

Police had put out an alert on Smith’s car, and Daytona Beach Shores officers said that is what led them to Smith, who was found asleep in the parking lot of a closed office building on South Atlantic Avenue Thursday night.

Local investigators said Smith admitted to shooting his uncle and said he drove to the area to go to the races at the speedway.

Smith is being held at the Volusia County Jail without bond.

 

