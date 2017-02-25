Suspected car thief dragged out of stolen vehicle without pants

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A man was arrested in a stolen vehicle on I-4 Thursday afternoon, and dragged out of the car without pants.

Christopher McHaffie, 40, was rushed to a hospital and faces several charges.

Seminole County deputies surrounded the vehicle in the middle of the interstate, and saw McHaffie ingest a large amount of pills.

The deputies rushed to rescue the suspect, smashing the windows of the vehicle and dragging the man out. They gave him nasal spray designed to reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

Video from a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office helicopter shows the suspect not wearing any pants. Deputies say he resisted them, and they were forced to use a taser and a beanbag shotgun to control him.

The incident began when a deputy spotted McHaffie in a stolen vehicle on I-4 Thursday afternoon.

Officials said McHaffie was swerving recklessly through traffic, going nearly 100 miles per hour.

Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the tires, and that’s when McHaffie was forced to stop.

Once released from the hospital, McHaffie will be taken to jail and face a $38,000 bond.

The vehicle was stolen from an Orange County convenience store on Forest City Road early Thursday afternoon.

I-4 traffic was stalled for three hours during the arrest.

The charges against McHaffie include grand theft auto, destroying evidence and resisting arrest.

