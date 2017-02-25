Suspect remains at large after Sarasota bank robbery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Investigators are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Sarasota bank on Friday night.

Deputies say a black male wearing a long-sleeve red jacket and dark-colored hat walked into the Chase Bank on Fruitville Road, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money.

He was last seen fleeing on foot westbound on Fruitville Road.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male in his mid-50’s, approximately 5’8″ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately at 941-861-5800.

