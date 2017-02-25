Suspect arrested in 2015 fatal I-4 hit-and-run case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon man was arrested on Friday after leaving the scene of a fatal crash that killed a 24-year-old man two years ago.

David Chase Tucker, 26 was charged with one count each of tampering/destroying evidence and leaving the scene of a fatal crash that claimed the life of Joshua Andrew Contreras.

On January 27, 2015, troopers say Contreras pulled over at the shoulder of 1-4 east of U.S. 301 and exited his truck. He was standing on the left side of his truck when a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Tucker struck Mr. Contreras and continued westbound.

Debris left at the scene led investigators to the suspects vehicle, which was rented and later found burned in Miami.

The evidence, along with tips from Crime Stoppers helped police track down Tucker, who was arrested for leaving the scene and tampering/destroying evidence.

He’s being held without bail at the Hillsborough County jail.

