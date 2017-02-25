Suspect arrested in 2015 fatal I-4 hit-and-run case

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon man was arrested on Friday after leaving the scene of a fatal crash that killed a 24-year-old man two years ago.

David Chase Tucker, 26 was charged with one count each of tampering/destroying evidence and leaving the scene of a fatal crash that claimed the life of Joshua Andrew Contreras.

On January 27, 2015, troopers say Contreras pulled over at the shoulder of 1-4 east of U.S. 301 and exited his truck.  He was standing on the left side of his truck when a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Tucker struck Mr. Contreras and continued westbound.

Debris left at the scene led investigators to the suspects vehicle, which was rented and later found burned in Miami.

The evidence, along with tips from Crime Stoppers helped police track down Tucker, who was arrested for leaving the scene and tampering/destroying evidence.

He’s being held without bail at the Hillsborough County jail.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s