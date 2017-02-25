Several residents displaced after Lakeland house fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several people were displaced after a fire in Lakeland on Friday afternoon, according to firefighters.

Polk County Fire Rescue firefighters arrived to 703 Willow Run in Lakeland and saw heavy smoke and fire venting through the roof.

One adult and three children made it out of the home safely.

Five adults and two children in total were displaced. One child who escaped the fire does not live at the home.

 

Authorities say there is heavy smoke and water damage throughout the house.  Approximately 60 percent of the home was destroyed by fire.

 

