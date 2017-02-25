President Trump to skip White House correspondent’s dinner

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce he will not be attending this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

The White House correspondents dinner is traditionally attended by the President and the First Lady.

The announcement comes amid growing tension between the White House and the press. A list of media organizations, including Vanity Fair and Bloomberg will reportedly also skip the event. Other organizations like CNN are said to be debating internally whether they will attend this year’s dinner.

