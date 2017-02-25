Muhammad Ali Jr. detained by customs officials at Florida airport

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
FILE - In this May 25, 1965, file photo, late heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, stands over challenger in Lewiston, Maine. His son, Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained this month at a Florida airport. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File)
FILE - In this May 25, 1965, file photo, late heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, stands over challenger in Lewiston, Maine. His son, Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained this month at a Florida airport. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — The son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was detained for nearly two hours at a Florida airport.

Muhammad Ali Jr. was traveling with his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International aiport on February 7 after attending a Black History Month event in Jamaica when they were pulled out of line by customs officials because of their Arabic-sounding names, according to a family lawyer Chris Mancini.

His mother was quickly let go after showing a photo of herself and her late ex-husband. Ali was reportedly questioned twice about his religion and detained for two hours.

Ali Jr., 44 holds a U.S. passport and has no criminal record. He and his mother reside in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

“To the Ali family, it’s crystal clear that this is directly linked to Mr. Trump’s efforts to ban Muslims from the United States,” Mancini said.

The lawyer also said Ali and his family are considering filing a federal lawsuit.

“It is a very interesting twist in history,” Mancini told NBC News. “His father fought for his religious rights, and now that Trump is president, he has to fight.”

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s