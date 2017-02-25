Muhammad Ali Jr. detained by customs officials at Florida airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — The son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was detained for nearly two hours at a Florida airport.

Muhammad Ali Jr. was traveling with his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International aiport on February 7 after attending a Black History Month event in Jamaica when they were pulled out of line by customs officials because of their Arabic-sounding names, according to a family lawyer Chris Mancini.

His mother was quickly let go after showing a photo of herself and her late ex-husband. Ali was reportedly questioned twice about his religion and detained for two hours.

Ali Jr., 44 holds a U.S. passport and has no criminal record. He and his mother reside in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

“To the Ali family, it’s crystal clear that this is directly linked to Mr. Trump’s efforts to ban Muslims from the United States,” Mancini said.

The lawyer also said Ali and his family are considering filing a federal lawsuit.

“It is a very interesting twist in history,” Mancini told NBC News. “His father fought for his religious rights, and now that Trump is president, he has to fight.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories