Join News Channel 8 for ‘Countdown to Daytona’ before Nascar’s big race

race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s almost time for the green flag to drop on the Great American Race.

The Daytona 500 revs up on Sunday, but before that, join Dan Lucas and Paul Ryan for “Countdown to Daytona” on Saturday at seven p.m. on News Channel 8 and nine p.m. on WTTA.

What’s it like to participate in Nascar’s biggest race?  Hear from last year’s winner, Denny Hamlin, and the man he beat by a hundredth of a second, Martin Truex Jr.  See the sights from the infield RV camps to inside a Nascar garage.

The special will be re-broadcast Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on WTTA.

