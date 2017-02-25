Illinois couple rescued from small plane crash in Florida

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) – Officials say an Illinois couple were rescued after their small plane crashed in some woods shortly after take-off from a private airfield in central Florida.

A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office news release says 65-year-old Alan Kanabay and 64-year-old Wendy Kanabay were pulled from the turned-over plane early Friday and taken to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Authorities say the plane crashed near the Spruce Creek Fly-In community near Port Orange, Florida.

