Gasparilla distance classic brings 30,000 runners to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 30,000 runners laced up their running shoes and hit the pavement in either the 5K or 15K races.

“It’s big for me,” said Susan Harmeling, the event’s organizer. “It’s big for the community. It’s big for the association and we’ve got 7 of our 40 year runners that are running today. Bill Rogers is here. Joan Benoit Samuelson is here. It’s a celebration.”

It’s a celebration as well as a way to give back to the community. Since the first race in 1978, the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association has raised $4.4 million for charitable youth organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa as well as running programs throughout the Bay Area.

“And this race is awesome,” said AJ Richmond who took first place in the 15K. “It’s our favorite race.”

And for Richmond’s training partner, John Mott, who came in right behind him to finish second, it’s all about preparation.

“Pretty much we run in the orange groves for our five times a week,” Mott told News Channel 8 shortly after he crossed the finish line.

News Channel 8 I one of the proud sponsors of the event and this morning, our News Channel 8 Today team was out in full force.

And it wouldn’t be the Gasparilla Distance Classic without Bucified Bert.

“We’re ready,” he yelled as he ran past our cameras. “I’m going to do this 5K.”

As for the event’s organizer, seeing it all come together brings her to tears.

“We work so hard,” Hamerling said. “365 days and everybody seeing it coming together. It’s huge. It’s huge.”

Organizers raised $360,000 last year and hope to exceed that number this year.

The races continue throughout the rest of the weekend.

