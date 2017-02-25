Former first daughter Barbara Bush to speak at Planned Parenthood fundraiser

FORT WORTH, Texas (WFLA) — Former first daughter Barbara Bush will headline a Planned Parenthood fundraiser next week in Texas, according to the organization’s website.

Bush was announced as the keynote speaker for the organization’s annual luncheon in Fort Worth.

The announcement comes as Congressional Republicans take steps to defund Planned Parenthood.

Her support of the organization, which provides a variety of reproductive health services to women, including abortion procedures, is a noticeable departure from her father’s political stance. George W. Bush pushed for anti-abortion policies during his time as Texas governor and as president. But her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush has supported legal abortion in the past.

Last June, Barbara Bush was profiled in The New York Times alongside Planned Parenthood President and CEO Cecile Richards and was quoted calling the organization “exceptional.”

Bush is the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps, an organization that “mobilizes a global community of young leaders to build the movement for health equity.”

Planned Parenthood said proceeds from the luncheon will help provide “…essential healthcare and health education services to women, men, and young people in Central and North Texas.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories