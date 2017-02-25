Former first daughter Barbara Bush to speak at Planned Parenthood fundraiser

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Former President George W. Bush, left, poses with his daughter, Barbara, after receiving an award at the 74th Annual Father of the Year Awards benefit luncheon Thursday, June 18, 2015, in New York, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Former President George W. Bush, left, poses with his daughter, Barbara, after receiving an award at the 74th Annual Father of the Year Awards benefit luncheon Thursday, June 18, 2015, in New York, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FORT WORTH, Texas (WFLA) — Former first daughter Barbara Bush will headline a Planned Parenthood fundraiser next week in Texas, according to the organization’s website.

Bush was announced as the keynote speaker for the organization’s annual luncheon in Fort Worth.

The announcement comes as Congressional Republicans take steps to defund Planned Parenthood.

Her support of the organization, which provides a variety of reproductive health services to women, including abortion procedures, is a noticeable departure from her father’s political stance. George W. Bush pushed for anti-abortion policies during his time as Texas governor and as president. But her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush has supported legal abortion in the past.

Last June, Barbara Bush was profiled in The New York Times alongside Planned Parenthood President and CEO Cecile Richards and was quoted calling the organization “exceptional.”

Bush is the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps, an organization that “mobilizes a global community of young leaders to build the movement for health equity.”

Planned Parenthood said proceeds from the luncheon will help provide “…essential healthcare and health education services to women, men, and young people in Central and North Texas.”

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s