Florida sailor accused of deserting post after having baby

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Ana Lucia Gnecco, Broward County Jail booking photo
Ana Lucia Gnecco, Broward County Jail booking photo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 24-year-old U.S. Navy sailor is accused of deserting her post after having a baby.

Ana Lucia Gnecco remains on a military hold in a Florida jail Friday after being arrested at her parents’ home Wednesday. Gnecco’s daughter was born in August.

Her father, Armando Rodriguez, tells the SunSentinel the Navy is claiming “she basically went AWOL.”

The newspaper reports Gnecco, a seaman quartermaster, was supposed to return to her base in Portsmouth, Virginia, on Jan. 14.

Navy public affairs officer Christina Johnson says the arrest was the last resort, adding “all efforts were made to get her back to work.”

Rodriguez says he hopes she will be discharged. He says Gnecco’s family — including sisters and her mother — have helped care for the baby.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s