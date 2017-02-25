DEVELOPING: Two officers shot in Central Florida

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (WESH) – Two police officers were shot early Saturday morning in Casselberry.

Multiple agencies rushed to the scene for an officer-assistance call just before 4 am. The scene is on Crestview Drive near Winter Park Drive and Seminole Boulevard.

Witnesses describe hearing at least 50 gunshots. Police say a man fired a shotgun when they arrived at a home. They returned fire. The suspect was found dead hours later, but it’s not clear if he was shot by the officers.

Police tell our Orlando affiliate, one officer was hit in the face, the other was hit in the leg by pellets from that shotgun. Both officers have been released from the hospital.

A SWAT team was called to the scene just before 5 am. Dozens of officers cleared the scene around 6 am, but several roads are still blocked off in the area.

