Democrats elect Tom Perez as DNC chairman

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2014 file photo, then-Labor Secretary Tom Perez speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the White House compound in Washington. National Democrats will elect a new chair whose task is to steady a reeling party and capitalize on the widespread opposition to Republican President Donald Trump. Leading contenders in the Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, vote are Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats have a new national party chairman and it’s Tom Perez, who was labor secretary under President Barack Obama.

Perez won over Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman, in the second round of voting Saturday by Democratic National Committee members at their meeting in Atlanta.

Perez gave a speech before the vote, and he said Democrats face “a crisis of confidence” and a “crisis of relevance.” He pledged to “take the fight” to Trump and “right-wing Republicans.”

The Democrats’ power-deficit is stark.  Republicans occupy the White House, run both chambers of Congress and control about two-thirds of U.S. statehouses.

Perez and Ellison each pledged to rebuild state and local parties, including in Republican-dominated states. Both said the party must capitalize on widespread opposition to Trump but also work to reach frustrated working-class voters who felt abandoned Democrats and embraced Trump.

After the election, the Florida Democratic Party released the following statement:

“The Democratic Party has strong new leaders in Chair Tom Perez and Deputy Chair Keith Ellison, and we look forward to working with them to rebuild our party from the grassroots up. As Democrats, we fight for Florida families and support elected leaders who embrace the core Democratic values of building an economy that works for all of us, protecting the civil rights of all Americans, and ensuring that education and healthcare are rights, not privileges. The Florida Democratic Party welcomes Chair Perez and Deputy Chair Ellison and looks forward to turning Florida blue in 2018.”

 

